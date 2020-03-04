Cuba eliminates CUC payment in gastronomic establishments to seek greater control



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) The gradual elimination of the CUC payment in gastronomic establishments as of last Feb. 29 aims to achieve greater control in this chain, said Miriam Perez, deputy minister of domestic trade.



The measure, recently announced on the website of such ministry, seeks the standardization of the currency - Cuban pesos (CUP) - in the sector, and is not related to anticipate conditions similar to the monetary unification in the country - as many have assumed - but with a process of improvement of the retail trade of local subordination, Perez told the press.

There are no price increases, but costs are maintained in exchange for CADECA (Cuban currency offices), Yosbany Pupo, director of services in the domestic trade ministry, assured.

Work is being done with this entity to incorporate e-commerce in the mid-term, not only through the use of POS, but also through Transfermovil and Enzona (e-commerce apps), he concluded.