Cuba´s Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade receives Syria's ambassador in Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (acn) Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Deputy Minister in the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), received Dr. Idris Mayya, ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Havana.



At the headquarters of MINCEX, both government representatives exchanged about the development of bilateral relations in the economic-commercial sphere, as well as the bonds of friendship that unite the two peoples, Gonzalez said on twitter.

Syria and Cuba celebrate next August the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, at a time when they continue to face challenges and a common enemy represented by United States, whose government imposes an economic blockade on the peoples of both countries.

The Syrian Arab Republic is a sovereign nation in the Middle East, on the eastern Mediterranean coast, with a population of about 19 million people in an area of more than 185,000 square kilometers.