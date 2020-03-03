Cuban experts research plague in bean plantations



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Experts from the Agricultural Research Center of the Las Villas Central University (UCLV by its Spanish acronym) are studying the megalurothrips usitatus (bean flower thrip), an insect that has caused severe damage to the country's bean plantations in recent months.



MSc. Victor Gil Diaz, UCLV researcher and assistant professor, said that the damage is of great magnitude because it affects the plant from the moment the flower bud begins, stimulating the fall of the flower due to the scraping habit of the agent, which results in the non-production of the seed and the total weakening of the foliage.

He specified that legumes superficially acquire a crusting aspect, which sometimes affects their quality and added that it is an insect known never to have been a pest of economic importance for beans.

The experts have also begun studies of biological controls and are already determining the protocol for integrated management of this pest to encourage the proliferation of natural enemies.