Business group of the food industry launches development program until 2030



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Jesus Rodriguez Mendoza, general director of the food industry (MINAL by its Spanish acronym) business group, introduced the development program of this ministry until 2030, during the workshop More production of the food industry with the application of science, concluding this Wednesday at the Convention center in Cojimar (western Cuba).



This program is the result of a process initiated in 2012, related to the breeding of farmed shrimp that allowed a gradual increase in that production.

In 2015, this ministry focused on the restoration of the productive capacities of the dairy and meat industries, working together with the ministry of agriculture, while in 2016-2017 the development program was drafted and presented, and in 2018 the final project will be ready, which has been constantly updated in order to achieve the required completeness.

The executive explained this year three main policies associated with MINAL have been proposed: the fishing program - whose law has been approved and is in its implementation process -, industrial food production - a policy that is being approved -, and work on the importation of industrialized food.

Although the program is a long-term one, a group of investments and actions have already been developed, in accordance with the financial availability of the country, which has recently been very threatened by the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the U.S. administration against Cuba.

The Development Program 2030 of the ministry of the food industry involves 24 different activities, and groups such as CubaRon, Coralsa, the Food Industry Business Group (GEIA) and several local and national entities.