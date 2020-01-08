All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
12
May Tuesday

US Judge dismisses another lawsuit against cruise ship company

US Judge dismisses another lawsuit against cruise ship companyHAVANA, Cuba, Jan. 7 (ACN) - American judge Beth Bloom of the Southern District Court of Florida once again dismissed a lawsuit against a cruise ship company under Title III of the extraterritorial Helms-Burton Act.

On this occasion, the affected company was Norwegian Cruise Line, a company that since last May 2019 was the victim of a claim by Javier Garcia, claiming that he is the owner of the port in Santiago de Cuba province, in eastern Cuba.
On Monday, the same judge dismissed a similar accusation against the company MSC Cruises SA.
Norwegian Cruise Line is an American-Bermudian shipping company, subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, which manages cruise ships based in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and began operations in 1966 under the command of Knut Kloster and Ted Arison.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News