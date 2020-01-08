US Judge dismisses another lawsuit against cruise ship company

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan. 7 (ACN) - American judge Beth Bloom of the Southern District Court of Florida once again dismissed a lawsuit against a cruise ship company under Title III of the extraterritorial Helms-Burton Act.



On this occasion, the affected company was Norwegian Cruise Line, a company that since last May 2019 was the victim of a claim by Javier Garcia, claiming that he is the owner of the port in Santiago de Cuba province, in eastern Cuba.

On Monday, the same judge dismissed a similar accusation against the company MSC Cruises SA.

Norwegian Cruise Line is an American-Bermudian shipping company, subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, which manages cruise ships based in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and began operations in 1966 under the command of Knut Kloster and Ted Arison.