Cuban workers to discuss 2020 budget and economic plan

HAVANA, January 6 (ACN) The Cuban trade union movement is about to discuss the plan and budget for the 2020 economy, applying ideas and alternatives in accordance with the economic resources available in each work center.



The newspaper Trabajadores quotes Ulises Guilarte, general secretary of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC), who recommended avoiding predetermined formulas for the content of each meeting to present and inform the workers about the 2020 plan and budget, whose goal is to develop all internal reserves and improve planning, but without limiting the productive growth of services.

As an introduction to each meeting scheduled for January and February, the words the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel pronounced in the Council of Ministers on November 29, 2019, will be read out.

Guilarte also stressed that, taking into account the characteristics of each sector and activity, workers cannot ignore the need to comply with, increase and diversify exports and particularly the income they generate.

He also oriented how to achieve greater efficiency in the investment process and the involvement of foreign direct investment.

The leader pointed out that it is important to have in-depth discussions at each base meeting on the use of the maximum possible capacity of the domestic industry to replace imports and strengthen production chains, as well as on the efficient use of budgets or expenditures.

Other issues to be discussed at such meetings are the quality of products and services, measures to continue improving working conditions and occupational safety and health.

The Cuban top union leader recalled of the need to assess in the unions the impact of the plan on the employment and income of workers, to seek solutions to complement or preserve the qualified workforce and to strengthen internal and accounting control measures.