Cuba to host International Graphic Humor Show





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) The 23rd International Graphic Humor Show of Santa Clara, organized by the National Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC) and Melaíto, comic strip supplement of the local daily Vanguardia, will be held in this city on December 19 and 20, 2024.



Cuban and foreign artists will participate in the categories of general humor and erotic humor, as part of a program that also features caricaturist Adalberto Linares Diaz’s exhibition El Humor no se puede apagar (You cannot put out humor).



According to Vanguardia journalist Niurys Castillo Hernandez, the jury will be made up of prestigious cartoonists who will grant three prizes per category and as many mentions as they deem appropriate, whereas Yadira Mena Luis, a journalist with CMHW radio station, assured that the Show is a great opportunity for graphic humor artists to showcase their talent not only locally, but also at national and international level.