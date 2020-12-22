Cuba honors Alicia Alonso on the Ibero-American Day of Dance





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Artists and intellectuals will pay tribute Monday to Cuban prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso (1920-2019) on the Ibero-American Day of Dance, declared to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most important figures in the history of ballet worldwide.



The Aula Magna of the University of Havana, Prensa Latina reported, will host a Solemn Session to celebrate the event, while a Centennial Commemorative Coin will be presented at the Gran Teatro de La Habana, named after the brilliant performer and choreographer for the past five years.



Other activities will also take place this day in Havana, Alicia's hometown, to recall the country's most universal artist.



Alonso was born in Havana, on December 21, 1920, but reached his highest professional level in the United States, where she participated in the foundation of the American Ballet Theatre in 1940. She became the star of that company and returned to Havana eight years later to found the current National Ballet of Cuba, along with the brothers Fernando and Alberto Alonso.