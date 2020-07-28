Mallorca Island Council honors Alicia Alonso



HAVANA, Cuba, July 28 (ACN) The Island Council of Mallorca, Spain, paid tribute to the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso (1920-2019), with the opening of a photographic exhibition for her centennial and the 30th anniversary of her historic performance there with dancer Rudolph Nureyev and soprano Victoria de los Angeles.



The Palacio de la Misericordia will host the exhibition Wednesday, July 29, with unreleased pictures by Oscar Pipkin, of that memorable performance by the great Cuban dancer of the ballet Poema del amor y del mar ("Love and Sea Poem"), with choreography by Alberto Mendez, music by Ernest Chausson and designs by Salvador Fernandez.

According to information from the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC by its Spanish acronym), the piece was premiered at the Palacio de la Misericordia, a historical monument in that Spanish region.

The Cuban prima ballerina assoluta will be honored throughout the year with initiatives aimed at celebrating its centennial, to be held on December 21.