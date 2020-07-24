Cuba grants Friendship Medal to Harry Belafonte

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Cuba´s president Miguel Diaz-Canel awarded American Musician, actor and social activist Harry Belafonte the Friendship Medal at the proposal of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym).
This was published on Twitter by the Cuban ambassador to the United States, José Ramón Cabañas, who shared an image of the artist wearing his medal and thanked him for his permanent solidarity and for his art.
Cabañas mentioned Belafonte in another tweet, where the American artist thanks the Cuban people and its President for the distinction.
On more than one occasion, the 93-year-old artist has requested the cessation of the economic, financial and commercial blockade that the United States imposes on Cuba, and he is also member of Pastors for Peace, a US organization in solidarity with the Caribbean island for more than two decades.
The Friendship Medal is a distinction awarded by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba at the proposal of ICAP, in recognition of a path of solidarity with the country and unconditional attachment to the defense of the Cuban Revolution.
