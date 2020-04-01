Cubadisco Music Festival postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Due to the global epidemiological situation caused by the growing spread of the new coronavirus, the Cuban Music Institute (ICM) has decided to postpone the 24th International Music Festival Cubadisco until 2021. HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Due to the global epidemiological situation caused by the growing spread of the new coronavirus, the Cuban Music Institute (ICM) has decided to postpone the 24th International Music Festival Cubadisco until 2021.

According to a press release from ICM, this most important musical event in the music industry of the country will now be held May 15 to 23 with the music and video entries in competition for the Cubadisco Prize 2020 along with additional entries produced through October 31, 2020.

Distribution of the entries in competition will go ahead as planned, through the special program designed for this by the ICM in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute for Radio and Television (ICRT) and the various digital platforms already committed.

ICM will also go ahead with the new Press Prize, a well justified honor for this important group of professionals in the cultural sector, and Spain will continue to be the Invited Country of Honor.

ICM, the Organizing Committee for the event, more than a dozen institutions and almost 100 musicians, producers, promoters, engineers, musicologists, critics and designers have worked to make Cubadisco 2020 a new and extraordinary launching platform for our music, the ICM press release said.

The Cubadisco International Music Festival is the major platform for the presentation, promotion and commercialization of the Cuban music industry through the theoretical conferences, record launches, and exhibits that are customarily included in the annual program.

The four major labels of Cuba (Egrem, Bis Music, Colibri and Abdala) and independent productions whose inclusion in nomination attest to their quality compete for Cubadisco prizes in 7 different categories, with a rigorous panel of judges customarily made up of prestigious musicians from the national music scene.

There are opening and closing galas for the announcement of prizes and presentations dedicated to the great figures of Cuban music with performances by the best-known figures and orchestras of the country.