Cuba: three million tourists in less than 7 months

Havana, Tuesday 25 de July de 2017 01:59 pm
Cuba: three million tourists in less than 7 monthsHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) A press released from the Cuban Ministry of Tourism reports that on this Tuesday, July 25, Cuba reached the three million tourist mark, 75 days faster than last year.

The figures translate in a 24 percent growth in the amount of tourists, confirming the upward trend the country has experienced in the last years.
According to Minister Manuel Marrero, the main source markets are Canada, the United States, despite the travel restrictions Americans have regarding Cuba; Spain, France, Italy and Germany
In the first six month of 2017, Minister Marrero reported to the People´s Power Assembly (Parliament), revenues reached 1.5 billion dollars, for a 9 percent increase compared to last year.
The surge in arrivals made the Ministry of Tourism to change the estimates for 2017, from 4.2 to 4.7 million tourists, and set the goal for 2018 at 5 million.

