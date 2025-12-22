Cuba's National Office of Statistics and Information begins multi-indicator survey





HAVANA, Cuba, December 22 (ACN) The National Office of Statistics and Information of the Republic of Cuba (ONEI) announced the start of the 7th Round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS7), which will be conducted nationwide until March 2026.



A statement on its official website explained that this new cycle will allow for the updating of indicators on childhood and adolescence, measure progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, strengthen the planning of public policies and social programs, and contribute to international reports on the rights of children and adolescents in the nation.



It added that the collection of data for the survey will be carried out by specialized ONEI teams, comprised of interviewers trained in the MICS methodology, the use of electronic devices, and its corresponding ethical protocols.



The teams will visit the selected households, administer the questionnaires, and guarantee the confidentiality and informed consent of the participants, the institution emphasized.

