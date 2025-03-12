Cuba and Venezuela Address Joint Fishing and Fish Cultivation Potential





Havana, March 11 (ACN) Representatives of the Cuban and Venezuela governments addressed their countries’ potentials in the fishing and aquaculture sectors during a meeting Tuesday in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.



A message by Venezuela’s Fishing and Aquaculture Ministry on Instagram explains about the participation of entrepreneurs from both nations in the meeting, along the minister the Venezuelan economic sector Juan Carlos Loyo and Cuban ambassador Dagoberto Rodriguez.



Minister Loyo said that more than 35 Venezuelan companies in the fishing and aquaculture sector participated in the meeting, PL news agency reported.



The Cuban ambassador on his part said that Venezuela and Cuba will keep on working towards the food sovereignty of their people, despite the sanctions imposed on them.



The meeting launched the Alba Azul (Blue Alba) project as a joint fishing policy to guarantee food security through a joint fishing fleet and a coordinated strategy in this sector with huge potential to benefit the two countries.