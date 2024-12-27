Diaz-Canel addresses Eurasian Economic Supreme Council





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, spoke at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.



Due to its importance, we transmit in full the speech of the Cuban President.



Speech by Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, at the Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, in St. Petersburg, Russia, from the Palace of the Revolution, on December 26, 2024, "66th Year of the Revolution".



His Excellency Mr. Nikol Pashinian, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Eurasian Economic Union;



Your Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation;



Your Excellencies, Heads of Delegations of the member countries of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council;



Distinguished guests:



From Cuba I send my warmest greetings to the Russian people and government, who are hosting this session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the beautiful, historic and very close in feeling city of St. Petersburg, whose governor, Alexander Dmitrievich Beglov, we had the satisfaction of receiving recently in Havana.



I am grateful for the invitation to participate in this event, which has become a daily occurrence and offers us the opportunity to greet all the distinguished representatives of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.



I take this opportunity to convey a special recognition to His Excellency Mr. Nikol Pashinian, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, for his country's management of the pro tempore presidency of the organs of the Union during 2024.



Dear Heads of State:

In the year of the 10th anniversary of this important economic integration mechanism, I wish to reaffirm Cuba's commitment to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states.

As an Observer State, we ratify our will to continue advancing towards a greater insertion in the mechanisms of the Union, in the interest of a deeper integration.



The participation of a large Cuban delegation in the Third Eurasian Economic Forum, which took place in Yerevan, capital of the Republic of Armenia, from September 30 to October 1, confirmed this.



Of special significance was the holding of the Business Dialogue panel dedicated to relations between the Eurasian Union and Cuba, which became a scenario to broaden and deepen the business exchange for the sake of development and the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

Cuba attaches great importance to strengthening ties with the member states of the Union, within the broad framework of possibilities and mechanisms it offers. Precisely, the organization of the Fourth Joint Commission between Cuba and the Eurasian Economic Commission, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025 in Moscow, will contribute to the strengthening and diversification of economic, trade, financial and cooperation relations with the countries of the Union, with a more proactive approach aimed at achieving concrete results for all. The approval of the Joint Partnership Plan for 2025-2030 will make a decisive contribution to this.



Excellencies:



In the context of the current complex international situation and the problems our country is going through as a result of the recent affectations caused by natural phenomena, which added to energy and fuel supply difficulties, resulting from the unprecedented tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States Government, Cuba continues committed to cooperation, solidarity and integration.



We are convinced that this is the only effective way in the search for viable solutions to the serious problems facing the world, from a perspective that promotes unity and mutual respect, within diversity and in favor of the development and well-being of peoples and nations.

Rest assured that you can count on Cuba's modest and committed support as an Observer State.



We are an optimistic, resilient and creative people, and we are certain that 2025 will be fruitful, despite the challenges, for the realization of common objectives and goals for sustainable development.



Before concluding, I convey our best wishes for success to the incoming Chairmanship pro tempore to be held by Belarus, and especially to President and friend Alexander Lukashenko.



On behalf of the Cuban people and Government, I extend the warmest congratulations and best wishes of health and prosperity to your brother nations and people in the New Year.

Thank you very much.