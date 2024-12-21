Great march of the Cuban people reaffirms its rejection of the US blockade against the island





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Cubans of different generations will stage this afternoon a new demonstration of the resounding rejection of the Cuban people to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government and the arbitrary inclusion of the island in the list of sponsors of terrorism.



At the end of the 4th Regular Session of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power this Friday, representatives of all sectors of society will gather on Havana's Malecon, where the U.S. Embassy is located.



The rally will respond to the call of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, who convened it during the second and last day of the 9th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Party, which was held last Friday at the Palace of the Revolution.



We will get out of the current difficulties with creativity, boosting development programs based on talent, innovation, work, creative resistance, the moment is very complex, but not insurmountable, the president reflected in his speech.



According to an editorial in the Granma newspaper, official journal of the Central Committee of the Party, the policy of maximum pressure applied by Washington against Havana, whose cornerstone is the tightening of the blockade, has had harmful effects on the deterioration of the quality of life of the Cuban people, their access to food, health services, medicines, decent housing and numerous essential goods, among other impacts.