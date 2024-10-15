Hermanos Saiz Association awards Maestro de Juventudes 2024 Award





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) As part of the 38th anniversary of its founding, the Hermanos Saiz Association (AHS) conferred the Maestro de Juventudes 2024 (Master of Youth 2024) award to eight Cuban creators with a vast and recognized artistic and pedagogical work, who are references for the new generations, the organization's Communication team reported in a press release.



Among the honorees are intellectual, writer, editor, professor and current president of Casa de las Americas Abel Prieto; singer, composer and pianist Beatriz Marquez, National Music Award 2015; artistic director, dancer, professor and choreographer Santiago Alfonso, National Dance Award 2006; and dance teacher and instructor Elida Justiz Reyes, winner of the Distinction for National Culture 2003.



Also being honored are visual artist Zaida del Rio, National Plastic Arts Award 2023; composer and pianist Jose Maria Vitier, National Music Award 2021; film director, documentary filmmaker and screenwriter Manuel Herrera, National Film Award 2022; and actor, composer, playwright and director of the company Teatro Tuyo, Ernesto Parra, according to the information.



The awarding of this important recognition will coincide with the 38th anniversary of the AHS, to be held on October 18 at the Jose Marti Memorial, with the participation of the National Council of that organization, other invited creators and representatives of the institutions.

The AHS National Council, made up of young creators from all provinces, will session from October 16 to 18 in Havana to analyze the role and projections of the organization.



The AHS, created in 1986 as a result of the fusion of the New Trova Movement and the Hermanos Saiz and Raul Gomez Garcia brigades, has a broad platform of scholarships and awards, promotion and events throughout the country.