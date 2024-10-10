Representatives of Cuba and Hungary meet in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) Eduardo Martinez Diaz, Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), met in this city with Balazs Heincz, ambassador of Hungary, as a new step toward stronger links in the academic and scientific fields.



During their meeting, both officials commended the interest of the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation in signing an MOU with a view to cooperation in that area and stated their willingness to promote joint innovation in biotechnology, nanotechnology and other areas, as well as the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.



Collaboration between Cuba and Hungary dates back to the UN Conference on Climate Change held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, in November 2021, when the Hungarian Minister of Environment and Water talked with his Cuban colleagues about his interest in studies on the economics of climate change and low-carbon development, which is consistent with Cuba's National Economic and Social Development Plan and its strategic and methodological approaches to decoupling GDP, energy growth, and improvement of the legal framework.



Cuba and Hungary established diplomatic relations on September 15, 1960.