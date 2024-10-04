Cuban VP checks agricultural programs in westernmost province





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Pinar del Rio, an eminently agricultural province, faces the challenge of promoting programs in the sector that will result in import substitution, increased exports and food production for the population.



Some of them were checked by Salvador Valdes Mesa, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party and Vice President of the Republic, who made an extensive tour of productive areas and entities of the municipalities of San Juan y Martinez, Guane and Sandino.





Accompanied by the top authorities of the Party and the Government in the territory, he visited areas of the Hermanos Saiz Tobacco Enterprise in San Juan y Martinez, a municipality with 3,200 hectares planned to be planted in the 2024-2025 campaign, the largest plan in the country.





Valdes Mesa referred to the need to increase tobacco yields, the main exportable item of Cuban agriculture, since, despite the current situation, it has the resources required for the campaign.





At the La Fe Forestry Business Unit (UEB), which belongs to the Guanahacabibes Agroforestry Enterprise, he was interested in the charcoal export plan.





This is a line of business with a secure international market, hence he insisted on the urgency of establishing new alliances and mechanisms for quick deliveries.





Also in the municipality of Sandino, he exchanged with locals involved in commercial fishing and workers of UEB Cortes, one of the five extractive entities of the Industrial Fishing Company La Coloma.





There he inquired about the potential of the country's main fishing industry, with a view to generating more income from exports.





The tour included the silica sand plant in the municipality of Guane, an investment that will ensure the raw material needed for the production of glass containers for domestic industry and export.





Estimated at more than 5,074,000 dollars and 35 million pesos in national currency, the work is expected to start in the first quarter of next year, from the existence in the country of the technological equipment that the modern industry will have.