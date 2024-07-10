First ACN correspondent's office in Cuba turns 50





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) The Cuban News Agency (ACN) correspondent's office established in the province of Camagüey, the first of its kind in the country, celebrated 50 years of commitment to the truth and the Revolution.



Yaimyr Victoria Basulto, head of the Ideological Department of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party, acknowledged ACN’s activism in all matters of the region’s socioeconomic life and its prompt coverage of highly significant events.



On his end, Juan Mendoza Medina, president of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) in the province, congratulated the office on its 50-year-long tradition of quality work, dedication and unity.



Nowadays, the ACN in this province is successfully engaged in the transformation of the current press model to improve its services and generate more income.