Cuba sends messages of solidarity to nations hit by hurricane





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed his solidarity with Venezuela, where Hurricane Beryl took lives and caused damages, and stressed that Cuba is following President Nicolás Maduro’s efforts to minimize the impact of the weather event.



In another message, Rodríguez Parrilla reasserted his country’s willingness to give help and reported that Cuban health professionals deployed in the region are already providing care to the victims of the hurricane, which took a heavy toll across the Caribbean.



Also on X, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero ratified Cuba's support to the affected nations and assured that the country is in permanent contact with its aid workers and diplomats in the area.



On Tuesday, President Miguel Díaz-Canel also sent a message of solidarity to the Caribbean countries ravaged by Hurricane Beryl and pointed out that they can count on Cuba for whatever they need.