Mexico and Cuba Enjoy Excellent Bilateral Relations





Havana, July 3 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena praised the excellent bilateral links and positive results shared by their two countries over the past few years.



Issues related to the bilateral, regional and international agenda were on the spotlight of the talks between the two foreign ministers, according to a X message posted by Bruno Rodriguez.



Meanwhile, Barcena described as enriching the meeting with her Cuban counterpart. She said that they considered the significance of international cooperation to address regional challenges and to implement development projects to the benefit of the Cuban and Mexican peoples.



The Cuban foreign minister traveled to Mexico to participate at the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policies, held in Mexico City, and focused on strategies to promote equality through foreign policies.