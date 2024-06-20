Cuban Customs Detects over 500 Cases against People’s Safety





Havana, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuban customs services have detected some 520 attempts to introduce in the country means against the safety of people over the past five months of this year.



The cases included weapons, parts, munitions as well as drug trafficking attempts detected in several Cuban airports, said Customs Office vice-chief Yamila Martinez.



The figure increased by 19 more cases if compared to those detected in the fist five months of 2023, the officer said.



The results are in tune with the enforcement of the safe-border working system, which increases the capacity to detect and fight actions that can risk security including alkaloid trafficking and consumption, smuggling of cash money, Martinez told reporters in Havana.



The customs’ effective performance is in tune with the consolidation of joint work with the Interior Ministry and other authorities, which include coordinated border action and the identification of vulnerabilities and their corresponding solutions.



The officer also referred to the advancement in operational cooperation particularly with the World Customs Organization, of which Cuba is a member state, and the conception of an integral border protection system with the increase of real-time monitoring, supervision and control actions.



The Cuban General Customs Office is a state organ of border control which facilitates and controls the international traffic of goods, travelers and postal packages; it also protects the socialist society, the national economy and the environment.