Alberto, First Tropical Storm in this Year’s Hurricane Season





Havana, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuba’s Meteorology Center announced the formation of the first tropical storm of the current hurricane season, named Alberto, which extends until November.



A low-pressure area over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico gained organization Wednesday morning and concentrated its rainy and cloudy areas around its center, the institution explained.



This development led to the formation of storm Alberto, which maintains 65-kilometer-per-hour sustained winds.



Alberto was located on Wednesday at about 300 kilometers east of Tampico, Mexico, while moving West at 15 kilometers per hour.



The storm is expected to keep moving west and gain in organization before making landfall over Mexican territory where it will soon weaken.



The list of names for this year’s tropical storms as informed by the World Meteorology Organization, includes Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isacc, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie y William.