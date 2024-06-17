Cuban Foreign Minister praises news agency’s adherence to the truth





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) In a post on X on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Prensa Latina (PL), Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the news agency's commitment to the truth and the defense of just causes, as well as its timely and full coverage of events “regardless of any difficult circumstance".



The official urged PL staff to keep making the voice of the peoples heard with its usual adherence to truthful information.



At a ceremony Friday, PL president Luis Enrique González assured that the agency is engaged in a battle against disinformation and media campaigns devised by the communication monopolies, intelligence agencies, and governments.



To this end, he said, PL has correspondents in 35 countries and collaborators in dozen other countries, as well as agreements with more than 100 international media outlets.