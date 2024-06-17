UN agency supports Cuban food project





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) The Cuba Office of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced its support to strengthen Cuba’s capacity to conserve plant genetic resources, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, with the project Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Agricultural Management (COBIMAS), funded by the Global Environment Facility.



The initiative is in line with the effort to boost Cuba’s scientific and technical capacity through the provision of microscopes and other resources to the biotechnology laboratory of the Alejandro de Humboldt Tropical Agriculture Research Institute in Havana—one of the oldest in Latin America—to study plant tissues and cells and promote conservation-oriented research.



Since it was launched in 2019, COBIMAS has contributed to the conservation and sustainable use of agro-biodiversity in four Cuban municipalities for purposes of preserving, adapting and salvaging agricultural food sources from a constantly changing climate.