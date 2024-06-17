City of Santiago de Cuba welcomes Venezuelan ship





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Captain Ronald José Briseño Huerta, commander of the Simón Bolívar Training Ship of the Venezuelan Navy, as well as the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Orlando Miguel Maneiro Gaspar, and other members of the diplomatic corps paid a courtesy visit to the Government of Santiago de Cuba, where they were welcomed by Governor Manuel Falcón Hernández.



On behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Maneiro Gaspar said he was honored by the warm welcome to his ship, known as "Ambassador without Borders", and praised the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries as he presented the local Governor and the second chief of the Navy of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Flotilla Captain José Luis Souto Galindo, with the ship’s representative Metope.



“Every time we are in the so-called Capital of the Caribbean we have a great experience and always learn something here,” the Venezuelan naval officer remarked. “Both our navies will keep setting course to the future, because in Cuba and Venezuela we have Revolution for a long time.”



The visitors toured the Santa Ifigenia patrimonial cemetery, where they laid wreaths at the tombs of José Martí, the most universal of Cubans, and of the historic Leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz, unconditional friend of Hugo Chavez and of the Bolivarian nation.



This is the fifth time that the Simón Bolívar Training Ship visits this city in eastern Cuba.