Cuba and Cambodia Share Strong Relations of Friendship





Havana, Jun 13 (ACN) Cambodia’s National Assembly president Samdech Khuon Sudary stressed in Phnom Penh the historic bonds of friendship and solidarity between her country and Cuba during courtesy visit to the Cambodian legislative body by the island’s ambassador Milena Zaldivar.



Khuon Sudary extended the permanent support by the Cambodian parliament to the just causes defended by the Cuban people. She also expressed optimism about the advancement of bilateral cooperation in priority sectors for the two nations, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Cuban ambassador stressed both country’s shared willingness to implement bilateral accords and consensuses in the fields of healthcare, education, culture, foreign policy, agriculture and sports.



The two sides agreed to the importance of implementing cooperation programs at local level and through the partnership of creative cities picked by UNESCO in Cuba and Cambodia.