Russian Warships Draw Attention of Havana Citizens





Havana, Jun 13 (ACN) Havana citizens are admiring four Russian navy ships, which are paying a visit to the city.



Eager to visit the ships, locals stand in line at the harbor’s cruise ship terminal.



The Russian detachment includes Frigate Gorshkov, Nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, oil tanker Pashin and tug Nikolai Chiker



Citizen Carlos Suarez was in line to visit the Frigate Gorshkov; he said that this is one-of-its- kind opportunity to admire the ships, which come here in a gesture of friendship.



Vladimir Diaz was another citizen on the line to tour the ships; he told ACN that this is the first time he sees a submarine out of the movie or TV screens; he said he is astonished with the large size of the ship.



The Russian navy ships will be at Havana’s harbor untill June 17th.



Every time, navy ships from other nations pay friendly visits to Havana, the people flock to the place to visit the units.



Havana citizens are also expecting the arrival to the harbor on Friday by the patrol vessel 'HMCS Margaret Brooke' of the Royal Canadian Navy, whose visit takes place in the context of the 18th anniversary of bilateral Canada-Cuba diplomatic relations, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry. https://shorturl.at/9ERrC