Cuban President Meets with Youth Leaders





Havana, Jun 12 (ACN) The Revolution always listens to its youths, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel during an exchange Wednesday with leaders of the Young Communist League, the University Student Organization and the Junior School Federation.



The meeting, which was attended by Cuban Communist Party Organization secretary Roberto Morales, followed up on accords adopted in the most recent congresses of the youth organizations, according to the Cuban Presidency X account.



The Cuban President and the youths exchanged on issues related to student employment, attention to drop outs, the struggle against minor crime, the attention to youths in vulnerable family environments, the fostering of culture and values, the promotion of history and the defense of the homeland.



You, with your own experiences, dissatisfaction and aspirations, are part of the country’s decision-taking process, the president said.



Diaz-Canel said that the youths are part of the present and future of Cuba and although Cuba is undergoing difficult times, he encouraged the youths to gain strength to defend the Cuban Revolution.



Keep ahead, we will keep our exchange at least every month, the president concluded.