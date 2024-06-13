Cuban province works for the start-up of new rail bus service





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Workers of the Provincial Transport Company and the Basic Business Unit (UEB) Talleres Ferroviarios de Camagüey are working for the launching of the first ferrobus, Yutong brand, which will operate in the country.



Carlos Sanz Guerra, a railway specialist, said that the adaptation of the vehicle began in 2020, but the complex epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19 and the lack of acetylene, as well as several deficient parts of the vehicle, delayed the work.



Currently, he pointed out that the work team, made up of mechanics, paileros, sheet metal workers, blacksmiths and electricians, among other specialists, are finalizing the details in the electrical part so that the equipment can travel in both directions, in addition to other tests that will allow its premiere on June 28, in celebration of the Transport Workers' Day.



In the country, he added, there are experiences of this type with Diana buses; however, this transformation has been more complex due to the size of the vehicle, valued at 12 meters in length.



Alexander Lugones Ubiel emphasized that the rail bus, with a seating capacity for 36 people and 25 stops, will benefit 12 communities located between the municipalities of Santa Cruz del Sur and Vertientes.