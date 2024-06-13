Cuban president receives credentials of new ambassadors





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, received the credentials of seven new ambassadors to the Caribbean country.



Accompanied by Gerardo Peñalver Portal, deputy foreign minister, the president met with the representatives of Vietnam, El Salvador, Timor Leste, Spain, Barbados, Nicaragua and San Marino, at the Palace of the Revolution, the Cuban foreign ministry reported on its website.



The new diplomats accredited to the Caribbean nation are: Le Quang Long, ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Doris Elizabeth Rivas Polanco, ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador; Nivio Leite Magalhaes, ambassador of the Republic of Timor Leste; Sharon Milagro Marshall, ambassador of Barbados;

Francisco Javier Hergueta Garnica, ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain; Giulia Suzzi Valli, ambassador of the Republic of San Marino and Guisell Socorro Morales Echaverry, ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua.