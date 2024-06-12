Havana to host 4th International Convention and Exposition of Cuban Industry





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) The 4th International Convention and Exposition of Cuban Industry Cubaindustria 2024 will be held from June 17 to 21 in Havana, Cuba.



Ernesto Cedeño Rodriguez, deputy minister of Industries and executive vice president of the Organizing Committee, said today at a press conference that the event will be attended by 1,265 participants from Cuba and 22 other countries, including Venezuela, Spain, France, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Namibia, Vietnam and China with about 20 businessmen.



Cubaindustria will be held with the support of other Main State Administration agencies such as the Ministries of Science, Technology and Environment and Higher Education, and other essential technological partners for the advancement of the sector, he said.



Joining efforts and strengthening alliances between Cuban entrepreneurship - including non-state management forms - and foreign ones, along with universities and research centers, are the premises for the upcoming edition, Cedeño Rodriguez stressed.



Cubaindustria will take place in a context characterized by the significance of science, technology and innovation in the socioeconomic development of Cuba, especially at a time when the country has its Industrial Development Policy.



Regarding the Exhibition Fair to be held at Pabexpo, Carlos Alberto Gomez Gilbert, vice president of that area, informed that 338 participants will take part in the exhibition, including 276 nationals, 49 foreigners, 13 forms of non-state management and 22 linked to the design activity.



Gomez Gilbert underlined that the Mariel Special Development Zone will have a unique section in Pabexpo, while attendees will have the opportunity to learn about chemical, iron and steel, paper, oxygen and gas production.



He said that 26 legal agreements are expected to be signed, including letters of intent, MOUs, agreements and commercial alliances.



The program will include 10 congresses, dedicated to topics such as recycling, metallurgy, iron and steel, containers and packaging, quality management and environmental protection, electronics and automation, fashion, furniture, air conditioning and refrigeration.



Solutions will be proposed from an acute point of view, in line with the Industrial Development Policy of the archipelago, he said.



The motto of the meeting will be "For greater complementarity, integration and international insertion for industrial development".