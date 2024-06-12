Diaz-Canel reiterates Cuba's support to the Palestinian cause





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, reiterated today Cuba's solidarity with the Palestinian people, and assured that the world struggle for justice and dignity is defined in the actions to support that cause.



"On those who insist on remaining indifferent the burden of history will fall. Cuba will remain on the side of the nonconformists," the president wrote on X, and shared an image of his recent meeting with members of the U.S. Let Cuba Live brigade.



On the same social network, the U.S. group commented that they discussed the genocide occurring in Palestine, the movement to stop it, and the optimism to fight for true peace and justice around the world.



Diaz-Canel described as exciting the exchange held with the group of more than 100 young people who visited the island, and approached their daily life by talking with the people.



"Admirable young people who are making revolution in the heart of the monster," said the head of state, and announced that the exchange will be broadcast in this week's edition of the podcast Desde la Presidencia (From the Presidency).



The U.S. movement noted on X that it was meaningful for the group to speak with a true President of the people, who is not afraid to have honest discussions and who will sit down with young activists and organizers and take seriously the collective efforts for a better world.