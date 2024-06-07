Cuban Deputy Premier Meets Working Agenda in Saint Petersburg





Havana, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas is meeting a tight working agenda in Saint Petersburg aimed at fostering bilateral economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations.



After a working visit to Moscow, Cabrisas arrived in Saint Petersburg heading a Cuban delegation to International Economic Forum underway in that Russian city.



Upon his arrival, the Cuban delegation was welcomed by Saint Petersburg government member and president of the local Foreign Affairs Committee, Evgeny Grigoriev.



The Russian official announced that in the context of celebrations for the 60th year of the establishment of bilateral relations, the governor of Saint Petersburg will pay a visit to Cuba with a large delegation in late 2024.



He also announced that celebrations for Saint Petersburg Day will include activities in Havana and Santiago de Cuba this year.



On Wednesday, Cabrisas and his delegation visited enterprises in the energy sector like Inter RAO Export and Havel Group, both working in joint projects to increase the efficiency of power generation and the development of renewable energy sources.