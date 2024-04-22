Diaz-Canel congratulates men and women of science





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban President, congratulated the women and men of science in the Caribbean country on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma by its Spanish acronym).



The President, on X, recalled the creation of Citma on April 21, 1994, in the middle of the Special Period and at the initiative of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, who always had the conviction that one of the pillars of the Island was science.



He quoted Fidel's phrase when he said: "...there is a revolutionary government (...) that needs scientists, that needs researchers; because this is the minute when all the intelligences have to get to work...".



Citma is the agency in charge of directing, executing and controlling the policy of the State and the Government in matters of science, technology, environment and use of nuclear energy.