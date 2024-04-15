Cuba and Grenada sign bilateral agreements





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) With the presence of President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Cuban and Grenadian officials signed in this city a number of cooperation agreements in fields of common interest.



The signing took place during the official visit that Granada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is paying to Cuba on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell (1978) won by a comfortable margin the general elections of June 23, 2022, when his party notched up nine of 15 possible parliamentary seats. He visited Cuba in September 2023 to attend the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G77+China.



More than 300 Grenadians have graduated from or attend university courses in Cuban higher education centers.