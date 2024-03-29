Cuban President Meets Brazil’s Politician Gleisi Hoffman





Havana, March 28 (ACN) The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, met Thursday in Havana with the president of Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT) Gleisi Hoffman, who is paying an official visit to the island nation.



According to the Cuban Presidency, Diaz-Canel thanked Hoffman for her visit and briefed her on the difficult scenario facing Cuba under the US blockade and its inclusion on the US list of alleged states sponsors of terrorism.



The Cuban head of state thanked the constant support given to Cuba by Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva.



The meeting was followed by the signing of an Accord for Exchange and Cooperation between the Cuban Communist Party and the Brazilian political organization. The document notes the good relations between the two parties.



The document was penned by Cuban Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales and by the president of the Brazilian leftist party, PL news agency reported.



Hoffman told reporters that she brought a message of absolute solidarity to the Cuban people and that her visit aims at learning what else Brazil can do to support Cuba amidst the blockade imposed on the island.



The meeting was also attended by the federal lawmaker for Brazil’s PT Lindbergh Farias.