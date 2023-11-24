Cuban press pays tribute to the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Journalists and support personnel of the press sector in the central province of Ciego de Avila pay tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on the seventh anniversary of his physical disappearance this November 25.



An exhibition of journalistic works published in the newspaper Invasor related to Fidel's presence in the territory and another of photographs of the passage through the province of the caravan with his ashes on December 1, 2016 will open today at the house of the members of the association in the province.



There will also be audiovisuals with testimonies of people who had the opportunity to exchange with the leader of the Cuban Revolution, such as journalist Hector Paz Alomar, who covered several of the working visits to the territory.



Pastor Batista, president of the Association of Cuban Journalists in Ciego de Avila, pointed out that the Ponle Corazon(Put Heart) program on the local television, broadcast at 12 noon, will feature colleagues from several local media outlets who had the privilege of covering the visits of the Commander-in-Chief to the province.



Images of Fidel in public places and in private and state means of transportation such as bicycle cabs and buses are synonymous of respect and admiration for this man, who was not only great in stature but also in his relentless pursuit of justice for all, in Cuba and the world.



Fidel is in each one of the Cubans who knew how to understand, interpret and love him, in his speeches were all the explanations to the doubts that any citizen of this country could have, to resort to his ideas and teachings is necessary at times like the present, which require unity as a nation to face difficult periods.