EU Special Representative for Human Right Visiting Cuba



Havana, Nov 23 (ACN) European Union’s Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, where he is scheduled to co-preside over the European Union-Cuba Human Rights Dialog and meet local government officials and members of civil society.

Gilmore announced himself his agenda here on his X account. He was welcomed at Havana’s Capitol Building—venue of the Cuban Parliament—by Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice-president of the island’s legislative body.

The European visitor exchanged view with local lawmakers as part of his agenda here, according to the X account of the Cuban Parliament.

The European Union-Cuba Human Rights Dialog takes place in the context of the Accord for a Political Dialog and Cooperation between the two sides, signed in 2016 to put an end to the so-called Common European Position (1996), through which the EU joined the US pressures on Cuba.

