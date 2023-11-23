Raul met with Russian Interior Minister Kolokoltsev





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz received General of the Police Vladimir A. Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, who is paying a visit to Cuba.



During their meeting Wednesday, both parties noted the excellent state of relations and the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and reasserted their willingness to keep strengthening their bilateral relations.



On the same day, the Russian minister was received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who remarked that Mr. Kolokoltsev's visit contributes to reinforce the bonds of friendship between both nations, based on a historical legacy that started in times of the Soviet Union, thanks in particular to the intention and dedication of the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz and Army General Raul Castro Ruz.



While in Cuba, the Russian official visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center and the Memorial to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier and met with his counterpart, Major General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.