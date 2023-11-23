Cuban province promotes Internet-related risk perception





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Nov 22 (ACN) Assisted by Unión de Informáticos de Cuba (UIC), Joven Club de Computación y Electrónica and the education sector, the second National Cybersecurity Day is observed in the province of Camagüey as an opportunity to promote a culture of risk perception and responsibility in the use of the Internet.



According to Reynaldo Alonso Reyes, president of the UIC Board and its Provincial Council, the entity will welcome until November 30 any citizen who needs advice and useful hints on computer security and the use of e-commerce applications with a view to threat management.



The expert stressed the importance that users learn about self-protection by preventing others from accessing their cell phones and computers to steal personal information.



In line with the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted by the UN on November 20, 1989, local schools will organize events for teenagers with the help of a kit donated by UNICEF that helps raise awareness of the dangers that the Internet poses to minors.