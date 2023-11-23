Cuba and El Salvador Consider Bilateral Relations





Havana, Nov 22 (ACN) Cuba and El Salvador held on Wednesday the 8th Meeting of Political Consultations between their foreign ministries, a mechanism of political discussion allowing the comprehensive consideration of the state of bilateral relations between the two nations.



The two delegations at the meeting exchanged views on important issues for the two countries and agreed to expand cooperation in several areas of interest and boost economic and commercial links.



The meeting was presided over by El Salvador’s deputy foreign minister Adriana Maria Mira de Pereira and by Cuba’s deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal Ferreiro.