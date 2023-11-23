Cuban President Meets Russian Interior Minister in Havana





Havana, Nov 22 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President welcomed Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at the Palace of the Revolution on Wednesday



Diaz-Canel said that the Russian official’s visit to Cuba, which started on Monday, favors the strengthening of the bonds of friendship between Moscow and Havana, according to the X account of the Cuban Presidency.



The Cuban head of state also recalled the historic legacy uniting both nations, which was forged during the times of the Soviet Union particularly by the intention and commitment of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and Army General Raul Castro.



We enjoy a relationship not only between our governments but also between our peoples, said Diaz-Canel and added that all those in the meeting—referring to his delegation to the talks—are part of a generation which grew in the context of such relationship between Cuba and Russia.



During his visit to Cuba, the Russian Interior Minister toured the Fidel Castro Center and paid tribute to the Mausoleum of the Internationalist Soviet Soldier and held talks with his Cuban counterpart Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas.