Ambassador of Japan visits central Cuba





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) His Excellency Mr. Hirata Kenji, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Cuba, visited local health care centers to check the implementation of cooperation agreements between his country and this province.



Mr. Hirata met with provincial governor Alberto Lopez Diaz to go over the current status of bilateral relations and Japan’s investments in and donations to the Cuban health institutions to help them update their technological equipment for diagnosis.



“We thank Japan for voting against the U.S. blockade at the most recent United Nations Assembly and for helping us develop our health care services”, Lopez Diaz remarked.



Japan’s contribution to the province of Villa Clara falls under both the Large-Scale Non-Refundable Financial Assistance Program and the Santa Clara Economic and Social Development Program, two instruments that favor cooperation between the two countries and strengthen their ties, established since December 21, 1929.