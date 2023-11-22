International conference Matecompu 2023 intends to socialize scientific results





MATANZAS, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) The University of Matanzas (UM) is hosting the 24th International Conference “Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science: teaching and applications” (Matecompu 2023), designed to socialize scientific results and experiences on good education practices and promote joint cooperation among professionals and institutions engaged in these fields.



MSc. Bernardino Alfredo Almeida Carazo, honorary president of the event, said in his opening speech that these exchanges on pedagogical work pave the way for innovation and new styles and strategies to help education cope with the challenges facing today's society.



Matecompu 2023, which includes workshops, round tables, short courses and work commissions, gathers Latin American educators and researchers from Mexico, Colombia and Panama.