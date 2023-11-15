Diaz-Canel greets attendees at La Nacion y La Emigracion event





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, greeted today the Cubans living abroad who will participate at the 4th Conference of the Nation and Emigration.



On X, the head of state affirmed that Cuba opens its arms to its children who are already beginning to arrive to attend the event, convened for November 18 and 19, in Havana.



"Those who respect and defend the soil that saw them born and formed them with love will always be welcome," Diaz-Canel added in his publication.



According to Cuban foreign ministry officials, around 440 Cubans living abroad have confirmed their attendance to the meeting, which will deal with migration issues, culture and identity, economic development and investments.



After 19 years without holding an event of this kind, participants will also be updated on everything that has been done in Cuba in terms of economic development and the transformations carried out, which are the ones that open the possibilities for their participation in the economy, said Ernesto Soberon Guzman, general director of consular affairs and attention to Cubans living abroad of the foreign ministry.