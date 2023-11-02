Marrero Cruz met with members of Cuban state mission in France





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) During a stop in Paris before his official visit to China, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz met at the Cuban Embassy with members of his country’s state mission in France and shared with them details of the current difficult situation in Cuba, worsened ever since the Trump Administration strengthened the U.S. blockade.



“However, Cuba is not isolated as the enemy claims, as evidenced by the results of the recent G77+China Summit that gathered more than 30 heads of state in Havana,” he remarked.



Marrero Cruz described the measures taken to boost priority sectors such as food production and tourism and to improve the country’s industrial capacity, both by making the most of the country's potential and ability to increase and diversify domestic production and by seeking collective solutions and engaging society in these key processes.



Once in the People’s Republic, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with top Chinese political and governmental authorities and attend the 6th China International Import Expo 2023 in the city of Shanghai.