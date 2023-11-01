Díaz-Canel on mixed judo team result: “Cuba overcomes adversity”





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) “Cuba always overcomes adversity: with one less athlete, [athlete] Ivan Silva injured face, and [athlete] Andy Granda dealing with end-to-end bouts with a contender 50 kilograms heavier than him, these judokas did not believe in defeat,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez wrote on X about the “heart-stopping” mixed judo final of the 2023 Pan American Games.



“Your homeland cannot be prouder of you,” the head of state stressed.



Even though the Cubans were one man short—no athlete in the 57 kg division—they won each of their three crossings, including an outstanding performance by Andy Granda (100 kg) with two victories in a row over the Brazilian Rafael Silva.