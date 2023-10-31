IPU acknowledges high youth presence in Cuban Parliament







HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) recognized Cuba among the leading nations in terms of greater presence of members of 30 years of age or younger in unicameral legislative bodies and lower chambers at international level.



In the report entitled "Youth Participation in National Parliaments: 2023", the organization highlights that Cuba ranks seventh in the world in terms of the presence of young people in its parliaments, sharing the position with Iceland and Moldova (7.9 % of the total number of their respective deputies).







As disclosed today by the National Assembly of People's Power on its website, the IPU document states that in the indicator of 40 years old or younger, Cuba ranks 16th in the world, with 35.5 % of the total number of its parliamentarians.

Regarding progress in youth participation, Cuba reached the second place in the world for the highest percentage growth in the representation of 30-year-olds or younger, and 40-year-olds or younger, among the unicameral legislative bodies and lower chambers of the planet, only surpassed by Germany and Andorra, respectively.



During the period evaluated (September 2020 - June 2023),the Caribbean island conquered the first place internationally in the percentage of growth in the representation of 45 years of age or younger in its National Assembly.

*

The current Legislature of the supreme body of State power, counts among its 470 deputies 19.79% between 18 and 35 years of age; while 46 years constitutes the average age.



Previously, the IPU ranked Cuba as the second country in the world with the highest proportion of women deputies and the second worldwide of the five that currently reach the classification of gender parity in Parliament, according to a report released in 2022 on the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism.







